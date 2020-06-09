TAMPA (WFLA) — Troopers in Tampa helped deliver a baby on the side of the road Friday.
“Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies!” @FLHSMV tweeted Friday night.
Troopers shielded a car with raincoats as they helped deliver the baby girl into the world. They then gave the family an FHP escort to a local hospital.
LATEST STORIES:
- Warm and muggy with scattered, potentially strong storms Tuesday afternoon
- YMCA of Greater Charlotte votes to remove CPI Security CEO’s name from new Steele Creek location
- Troopers help deliver baby on side of road
- Search underway for 5 people connected to altercation with Charlotte officer
- George Floyd to be buried next to his mother on Tuesday