The Gift of Life: Heart transplant gives SC teen new life and bittersweet emotions

Even the most wonderful time of the year can be the most bittersweet time of the year.

That’s the reality 16-year-old Ashton McClimen faced when he received a heart transplant on October 24, 2021. He was among the record 18 pediatric heart transplant recipients in ’21 at the Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center. That was the most of any facility in the Southeast.

“At first I was really really scared. And my motto was, ‘I got this… I got this,’” he recalled.

“I got done about 4 am in the morning,” Aston said of the transplant. “It was really scary at first… not gonna lie. Then when I woke up I had a breathing tube, I had all this other stuff that is just on me and I felt like I was just trapped down. And it was scary at first… after that, I got used to it.”

The trepidation quickly transformed into appreciation.

During the holidays, the McClimen family celebrated far more than just the presents under the Christmas tree. His family understands the dire need for organ donations as much as anyone.

“All the boys have received a great gift of life,” Ashton’s dad Andy told Queen City News. “And there’s only one way for those gifts to happen and that is through organ donation.”

The heartbeat of the entire family is resilience.

Ashton’s older brother Carson also had a life-saving heart transplant five years ago. The boys had a diagnosis of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, which is associated with a genetic mutation called Danon disease.

“I didn’t have a lot of energy, I’ll be honest. I could do much things as other kids could do,” said Ashton. “I’m just lucky to have a brand new heart. Like I just said, there’s some kids that never even get the opportunity to.”

According to Dr. Gonzalo Wallis, the medical director of Pediatric Heart Transplant, reaching that record number of transplants required a combination of surgical skill, timing, and luck.

“Think about trying to do two surgeries in different cities almost at the same time, and adding a plane ride to and fro. It is such a complex endeavor,” Dr. Wallis says.

The McClimens realize full well how just fortunate they’ve been. That’s because the boys’ mother suffered from Danon Disease too. She died seven years ago at just 34.

“They’re growing up to be people that their mom would be proud of.”

Marie died in December of 2014, which makes this an especially difficult time.

“It’s very hard, I’ll be honest. It’s very hard not having a mother– I have a stepmom,” Ashton said. “But I’m just saying it’s very hard to live without a mother. I couldn’t imagine being 16 without a mother.”

“They still think about their mom, they still love their mom,” says his father, Andy.

“But having mom die of the disease, three siblings having the same disease, all three of them being transplanted and still having a smile on your face– talk about being tough,” Dr. Wallis said.

“Tough” doesn’t begin to describe them, especially during the holidays.

Because of their family history, they live in the present with a unique perspective.

“All I’m gonna say is, whoever gets a new heart, be proud, take care of it,” said Ashton.