CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia woman living with a heart defect wants other women to know it is possible to have a family.

Thanks to a team of specialists, what was a high-risk pregnancy ended with the ultimate gift for Hannah Abbott.

“Come get a hug,” Abbott, 28, said with her arms open. Her son, Carson, ran as fast as his little legs would go into her arms. One hug is never enough for Carson’s mom – a title that Abbott proudly carries.

“We didn’t know if we would have a child like me,” Abbott said.

Abbott was born early at 32 weeks. At the time, doctors didn’t know anything was wrong until she was born. They diagnosed her with a double right ventricle abnormality. She was born in August and a few months later, in January, doctors operated on her tiny heart.

Abbott navigated her teenage years with extra doctors visits. Cardiologists have been, and always will be, part of her life.

After getting married, Abbott knew that she and her husband wanted to try to grow their family.

“Before we got pregnant we wanted to investigate what was best,” said Abbott. She and her husband were concerned about whether her heart could handle a pregnancy.

Their conversation started with Atrium Cardiologist Dr. Jorge Alegria, who cares for Abbott.

“She has a history of congenital heart defect and there was always the question of growing up of having a family,” said Dr. Alegria.

Abbott’s heart is different. Dr. Alegria says the valves and the tubes in her heart go in different directions which makes her circulation abnormal from a typical heart.

Dr. Alegria referred Abbott to Dr. Kelecia Brown who specializes in maternal fetal cardiology.

“Pregnancy puts stress on your cardiovascular system,” explained Brown. “Maternal cardiology is a fairly new field. It’s taking care of patients with underlying cardiac conditions during pregnancy, pre-pregnancy and after the pregnancy is completed.”

Abbott had dozens of appointments and follow-ups over the course of nine months. The couple rely on their faith. Alone and at the height of the pandemic, Abbott delivered Carson in October of 2020.

“He’s such a blessing and perfectly healthy,” Abbott said. “I’m so thankful for the doctors who helped me thrive and get him here safely.”

“I just want to highlight the great multi-disciplinary team. The heart disease program is such an asset in this area and to treat women who never thought pregnancy was a possibility is something I’m proud of,” said Brown.

“It’s the quality of life and the meaning of life and now she has to care for another person,” Dr. Alegria said.

For some women, pregnancy may not be the best thing for their bodies so Brown says it’s a conversation that should be had with your doctors.

Abbotts’ heart is full of love and gratitude for the doctors and nurses who helped her become a mom.