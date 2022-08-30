LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 11-year-old from Ladson is being praised for making what doctors said was a life-saving phone call after her mother suffered a stroke.

Destiny Ned found her mother Monekia Ford (32) unresponsive in their home nearly two weeks ago. Ford had suffered a stroke caused by bleeding in her brain.

Ned quickly called 911, which likely saved her mother’s life. She was taken to Trident hospital, where neurosurgeon Dr. Douglas Stofko performed an emergency intracranial surgery to stop the bleeding in Ford’s brain.







Family, friends, and medical staff gathered to send Ford home. (Via Trident)

The American Stroke Association estimates that only 3% of patients who experience similar incidents survive.

On Monday, all four of Ford’s children, along with nearly 100 family, friends, and medical personnel helped send Ford home from the hospital.