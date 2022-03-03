UNION COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s National Reading Month. On paper, that alone might motivate kids to pick up a book.

But two well-read friends in Union County, SC didn’t want to leave that to chance. For months they’ve sent encouraging messages to fellow students, one sticky square at a time. The scraps appeared all over the Marvin Ridge Middle School library.

“Hello there, I hope you find a good book…” one reads.

Another note suggested opening “any random book to page 152 and reading the last sentence.”

“I signed it the sixth-grader,” one of the Post-it bandits told Queen City News.

“We were trying to make sure nobody was really looking at us when we did it,” her partner in library hi-jinx says.

Avery Garn and Tanvi Palupunuri are the ones responsible for the paper trail.

“Put my thoughts on a sticky note and just know that other people would be able to see it,” Palupunuri proudly confessed.

“I feel like we’re kind of like a Harry Potter and Hermione Granger kind of,” Garn said, drawing a literary comparison.

They created the sticker shock campaign to help others discover the joy of reading and answer an age-old question.

“Instead of looking at a big library with so many books and being like, ‘What am I gonna read?’” Garb explained.

“If people knew who we were it wouldn’t be as fun,” Palupunuri says.

The duo guided classmates to good books, like The Land of Stories or Serafina and the Black Cloak. The Serafina series is fun fiction based at Asheville’s Biltmore Estate.

The undercover approach was kind of liberating, it turns out.

“Because I felt like I was expressing myself and my likes. And people couldn’t really like, judge me,” Garn said.

“It was actually kind of exciting for me,” Palupunuri admitted.

“Trying to like go into the corners and make it look like we were looking at a book,” Garn said, describing the process. “But we were actually writing a note.”

As a reporter, the only question now is, “How do I ‘stick’ the landing?” and end this story.

“It shouldn’t be boring,” Palupunuri said of the conclusion.

Duly noted.

“(If it we’re boring) than I wouldn’t really recommend it to anyone,” Palupunuri added.

The secretive book reviewers say they’re done leaving Post-its for now.

That’s their story and they’re sticking to it.