Roanoke woman celebrates her 106th birthday Thursday with more than 2,600 birthday, greeting cards

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Ms. Venus Tucker of Roanoke turned 106 on Thursday, and thousands of people across the country are helping her celebrate via birthday and greeting cards.

Back on Aug. 3, Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community put out a request on their Facebook page for 106 birthday cards for Tucker’s birthday. The cards started pouring in after the story went viral on social media.

As of Thursday, Aug. 13, she has been sent 2,628 birthday cards, but that number is still growing.

“Yes, I was surprised. I wonder where in the world did all these people come from. That’s what I’m wondering, how the message got out.” Venus Tucker – Celebrating her 106th Birthday

The message did get out, with people from 47 states across the U.S. sending in cards of well-wishes.

“God above has just been good to me. Everybody is not as old as I am. God has been good to me and I’ve done a lot of traveling in my life.” Venus Tucker – Celebrating her 106th Birthday

Tucker misses being able to attend Maple Street Baptist Church, where she was still very active up until the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from attending in person. However, she has been able to attend virtual church services.

WFXR News would like to join the list of those wishing Ms. Venus Tucker a very Happy 106th Birthday!

Latest Stories