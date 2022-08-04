GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Former NFL star Chad Johnson made somebody’s day after leaving a $1,000 tip at a local restaurant.

On Tuesday, Johnson was in Greensboro to attend a track and field event for his daughter when he stopped at Stephanie’s Restaraunt II on 2507 Randleman Road for a quick bite to eat.

After ordering only around $24 worth of food, Johnson still left a very generous $1,000 tip to his server as well as one of his iconic quips on the receipt saying “I once scored 6 touchdowns in Madden using myself.”

Proverbs 11:25 💫 pic.twitter.com/K3GYOGHoB5 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 3, 2022

During his NFL career, Johnson was known both for his large heart and large personality.

One of his former coaches, Hue Jackson, once confirmed in an interview that Johnson lived in the players’ lounge of the Cincinnati Bengals’ training facility for two years despite being a millionaire by that point in his life.

Johnson, a Pro Bowl wide receiver, also once confirmed that he used to prank call former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis in the middle of the night to say “coach, I’m open!”

Johnson also infamously legally changed his last name from Johnson to Ochocinco from 2008 to 2012 to reflect his jersey numbers, 85, in Spanish.

Johnson has a history of leaving generous tips at local diners, he also once gave a $1,000 tip to a restaurant in Miami that had recently re-opened after a COVID-related closing.

Proverbs 11:25 💫 pic.twitter.com/vSPoh1U1BQ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 18, 2020

Johnson is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection. He led the NFL in receiving yards in 2006 and also recently made his debut as a boxer in June 2021 during the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition boxing card.