GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – No sister wants to see their brother in pain.

Sadly, Chanella Monroe saw her brother, Rodger Monroe, in pain for the past seven years and in dire need of a kidney transplant. Monroe and her brother come from a big family that is extremely close.

The waitlist for the kidney transplant was long, and his kidneys were functioning at only three percent. So after going through all the family members, Chanella discovered she was the best fit to help save her brother’s life.

(Contributed photo)

(Ryan Harper, WNCT photo)

Rodger said that he is really blessed and thankful for his sister. He says that if it wasn’t for her, his outlook on life would not be what it is today.