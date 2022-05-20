HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point police officer feels that he emerged victorious in this dance-off with a young man.

The video features Officer Shackleton with the High Point Police Department. Shackleton says that a group of teens approached him in a parking lot while he was doing paperwork and asked him to participate in the dance-off for TikTok.

High Point 911 posted the original video on Wednesday and wrote, “There’s not a better way to celebrate National Police Week than with a little community dance-off, offering what we like to call, the Shack Attack! We hope everyone has a wonderful Wednesday!”

High Point police shared the video, adding, “The officer says he definitely won this dance-off!”