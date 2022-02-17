‘Music is in some way calling me.’: Gastonia teen took up guitar during pandemic and found his calling

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Musical inspiration is often born out of despair. COVID-19 robbed 18-year-old Garrett Huffman’s generation of so many moments those teens will never get back.

“Really taking the worst situation and trying to find something good in it,” said Huffman, a singer-songwriter.

When the virus put life in limbo, he didn’t sit idle. Instead, he pivoted to music, a passion he never even knew he had. At The Sound Factory Studios in Lincolnton, the teenager is working on an LP that he hopes will be a launchpad to big things.

“I think he has God-given talent,” co-owner Roger Calhoun told Queen City News.

“Oh my love, my dear… please stay ever near,” Huffman sings during a recent session, recording his original song, Eclipse. “Well until I lose the fear of you leaving through that door.”

“He’s very talented, he’s got that charisma look…. He’s got a very humble attitude,” says Calhoun, who co-owns Sound Factory with Aaron Meier.

The pandemic put the lives of so many young people on hold. Parents will always worry about the impact on their kids emotionally, socially, and academically. But Garrett’s story is an example of how young people adjust and sometimes thrive.







Not long ago, playing guitar wasn’t even on his radar. Before the pandemic, his preferred stage was a basketball court.

“The JV state championship game,” Huffman said, pointing to an epic photo of his one shining moment. “I’m right there, I’m super excited and stuff.”

The picture was taken on February 22 of 2020. That’s when he took the court for Cramerton Christian Academy with the game tied in the final seconds of the JV state championship game.

Garrett drew the defense to him as he drove toward the basket.

“And I did a pass out to Graham, he was in the corner… and the rest is history,” he recalled.

Video of the game captures the crowd cheering after the assist for the ages. That was the high point of the basketball obsession that began when Garrett was just six.

Growing up, he dreamed of being like Michael Jordan. There’s MJ memorabilia all over his bedroom.

For a decade, his parents counted on weekends at basketball games.

“As much time and love that he had for basketball… I thought there’s no way he’s ever giving this up,” dad Allen Huffman says.

“We were super excited about what the future held and stuff… and about winning it again next year. That’s whenever COVID hit and a lot of stuff changed.”

COVID affected school, sports, and everything else. During sometimes depressing downtime, he found something to break through the silence and isolation in his room, by teaching himself how to play the guitar.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well, it’d be a good chance to learn something new,’” he explained.

Learning from YouTube videos, he first learned to play Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door. From there, he rapidly improved.

“It made being at home easier. You know just being locked in your house and stuff,” said Garrett.

At first, his mom and dad figured music was probably just a phase.

“Well this is something until sports starts back up. But no it wasn’t, he kept with it– he’s determined,” Allen says.

“If he starts something…” Mom added.

“He’s definitely gonna do it,” said Allen, finishing her sentence.

And when he began writing his own songs, the stop-gap hobby became his calling.

“So let your soul eclipse my heart and change me into something new,” he sang, another line in his song Eclipse.

“My love for it has evolved into what it is now, and I’m just consumed by it now, I guess you would say. It’s all I do,” he says.

For the past nine months, he’s performed live at local venues. The next step is getting his songs on music streaming platforms.





“But now because you have so much media that you can access yourself on your phone, whether it’s Spotify or whatever it might be, you can go in there and promote yourself,” said Calhoun.

The unlikely transformation from athlete to singer-songwriter was a revelation.No one imagined that the heroic state championship two years ago would be his final time in uniform.

“I’d say you’re crazy,” his dad says of the thought that that was the end of his basketball career.

“I would’ve said you’re crazy and I would’ve cried,” his mom added.

The pandemic pushed Garrett to turn the page to a new source of identity.

“We love that he loves it,” Garrett’s mother says.

“He has a great voice and his songwriting ability for 18 months of performing is over the top,” Calhoun marveled. “There’s people that have worked for ten years that haven’t gotten to his level yet. He’s a natural.”

Music gave Garrett an outlet to tune out the uncertainty of life with Covid. Now he looks forward to highlights outside the sidelines.

“I’ve kind of put (sports) behind me. I think music is in some way calling me.”