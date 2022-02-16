Mt. Holly selfie museum gives struggling entrepreneurs optimism during pandemic

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — To some people, the word “selfie” seems like a silly social media phenomenon. But young entrepreneurs made it the heart of an interesting business model that provided a picture of hope during the pandemic.

In Historic Mount Holly, some have gravitated toward an intriguing spot to improve their self-image.

Recently, we tagged along with BFFs Syxx Cowan and Kensley Bailey of Greenville, SC. They planned a special outing at Candid Charlotte: The Selfie Museum on N. Main Street.

“Heads together, ha!” they said, posing in front of a variety of backdrops at the museum.

“For my birthday, we’re here to visit Charlotte,” Syxx said, explaining why they made the trip to Gaston County just to take pictures with their phones.

As owners Andy Nguyen and Luke Almond explained, visitors are welcome to help them selfie to between 12 to 20 picturesque backdrops.

“It’s really fun to see people enjoy what we create,” Almond says.

Candid Charlotte provides the lighting to help you shine.

“Lighting… lighting makes a huge difference,” Nguyen stressed.

In fact, you can even hire a photographer to snap some shots. But is that technically a selfie? And does anyone really care?

“Especially being a photographer myself, I oftentimes find people loving the sets and realizing, ‘Hey I actually look really good in front of the camera,” said Almond.

“Every scene is different so it’s kind of a surprise every time you get to each theme,” Cowan explained.’

The selfie museum concept here came out of hardship.

Andy and Luke each own Queen City-area Escape Rooms that were forced to shut down for nearly nine months because of COVID-19. So they put their heads together and started building sets for a new venture.

“I used to do a little bit of photography… maybe this would be a good idea. I spoke to Andy and he just loved the idea,” Almond said.

And that’s how they got into the selfie game. It was kind of an escape from the struggles of their escape room ventures.

At first, they opened in a smaller location last spring, before finding this space in Mt. Holly.

“It was a little bit of a creative outlet for us,” Nguyen recalled.

Others have joined the photocentric industry, too. Another selfie spot, The Picture Project CLT opened recently on East Independence Blvd. in Charlotte.

“Yeah, you can hold the milkshake and I’ll just be here,” Cowan said, hanging out in a diner-themed backdrop.

Now, the business provides ideal backgrounds for photos used in social media posts. Candid Charlotte says taking pictures from a lot of angles is key… along with amazing light of course.

Although some never make it to Instagram.

“We really are camera shy!” said Bailey, one of those visitors we saw taking countless pics.

“Camera shy,” is not the phrase we expected to hear from her.

“We don’t like to take it out where people are walking so in here it’s a lot more private,” Bailey says.

Sounds like she and her friend have taken time for selfie analysis. Maybe that’s why they needed a little “me time” with their iPhone.