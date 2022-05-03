MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Longevity comes with great wisdom. Two Mount Holly women have lived through 15 presidential administrations over the course of their combined 195 years.

On the week of their momentous birthdays, they reflected on the friendship of a lifetime.

“It’s clouding up,” said Edith Mack on a rainy afternoon recently.

She turns 99 on May 4.

Mack was on the porch with Margaret Johnson, who marked her 96th birthday last week on April 27.

“I feel good for my age,” Johnson told Queen City News.

Fairweather friends come and go, but the best buddies stay beside you rain or shine.

“Look at that cloud over there… right through there,” Mack observed.

“I’m going to put on my jacket… no I ain’t got my jacket out here!” she realized.

They’ve been friends since FDR was president. So, they’re comfortable together even when they’re uncomfortable.





“Honey, my butt feels like I’ve been sitting on rocks,” Mack said on the porch.

Their friendship chemistry never gets old.

“We talk every night,” Mack said.

“A good friend is closer than a brother… somebody you can talk to. We talk when everybody is gone at night. She’s in the bed, I call and say, ‘Are you in the bed now?’” said Johnson with a laugh.

“Sometimes we talk a whole hour,” Mack revealed. “So much stuff going on.”

“Don’t tell it all, ha!” Johnson replied.

Both have fond memories of growing up in Mount Holly.

“We didn’t have much. But the great thing about it, we had each other,” Johnson said.

So much is different now.

“Many people moving in, and so many houses been built until it’s just a different place,” says Mack.

Over the years, the constant has been their connection. That was especially important after their husbands passed away.

Margaret was married to Jacob Johnson for 61 years, while Edith was married to William Mack for 45.

After their spouses died, the women leaned on each other.

“All I have to do is just call her and when we get through talking, we done laughed so much until we both feel good,” said Mack.

Born in the 1920s, they have simple advice for livin’ right in the 2020s.

“Honor their mother and father. Don’t go around with people that will keep you in trouble… go to church,” Mack summarized.

“Life was good (life was good),” both repeated.

They each celebrated their momentous birthdays in their own way. Johnson had a small gathering with friends while Mack had a weekend cookout.

Sunday, folks showed love for those lives well lived.

The women have a combined 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandkids.

“So, father we ask that you will bless this food that we’re about to receive. And it’s going to be nourishment to them and us,” a woman said at the gathering.

At the end of the day, Edith often gravitates toward her perennial pal.

For generations, they’ve proven to be the opposite of fair-weather friends, no matter what the forecast is.

“We always talk about the weather,” Mack says.

In any climate, their sisterhood is something to treasure.