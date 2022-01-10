Little girl with big heart works to donate blankets to homeless in NC county

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — At Lewisville Elementary School they’re teaching students to become “world changers.”

One student is learning that lesson well.

Bri Hall is only in the fourth grade, but she’s working hard to change the world for the homeless in her community.

“I was laying in my bed one night and I was really, really cold in my room. And my mom said some people have to stay outside during all this cold weather. And so I want to keep them warm whenever it’s cold outside,” she said.

So, she started Bri Bri’s Blankets, a push to collect blankets she can hand out to homeless people.

“We get the blankets by some people donating money, or some people donate their blankets and we wash them.”

She has filled basket after basket and heart after heart with her donations. Some she gives directly to homeless people in her community. Others to places that serve them like Samaritan Ministries and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. “A lot of times they’re really grateful for getting a blanket. It just makes them really happy that they have something to keep them warm.”

Anna Balser is the principal at Lewisville Elementary. She says Bri is a great example to all the students at the school.

“This is what we want our students to be … world changers. We talk about why we are here and what we want to do in the world, and she is a prime example of that,” Balsar said.

Bri says she just wants to help. “I get really happy. I know that they are going to use it and they are going to be warm.”

And she’s not going to give up until she has made a difference. “I still know there’s a lot more out there. And I want to know that they are warm. So I try to get out as many blankets as I can so a lot of people can be warm.”

And she has a challenge for us all.

“Well, anybody can do that, no matter what age or what grade they’re in,” she says. “Because you’re spreading joy and kindness and love to everybody that you give them to.”

Big words for a little girl with a big heart.

If you would like to donate to Bri Bri’s Blankets you can Venmo a donation to @BriBrisBlankets. Or call Lewisville Elementary School for more information.