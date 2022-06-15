CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Camp SOAR is back in action for a week of fun.

“Let’s go Camp SOAR!” shouted camper Kyle Bryant. “I’m the assistant coach all the way! There’s nobody who can’t stop us!”

SOAR stands for Special Olympics Athletic Retreat. For 21 years now, this camp has provided an outlet for people with disabilities to play various sports and activities with their friends.

Queen City News asked campers what they like about it:

“Swimming!” shouted Alex Houston.

“I like to play basketball,” said Teresa Longo.

This year, they’re back to a full week of events.

“Last year was one day because of COVID,” said return camper Casey Hammeke, “But this year is three days. I love three days because I can do more things than in one day.”

Ask any of the campers, and they’ll tell you the games come second to the relationships they build.

“I love it. I love making new friends,” said Kristine Hunter who’s been going to Camp SOAR for 21 years.

This year, roughly 275 campers signed up and 400 volunteers. Some, for the first time.

“I come in here knowing really no campers,” said volunteer Sydney Orr, “And right when you walk through the door you get tons of hugs, high fives.”

This year, they’re getting by, but they are understaffed.

“I think maybe that disruption from COVID and the disconnect from schools, we’ve kind of had to start that up again,” said volunteer Gayatri Aluri.

One area that’s not lacking, though, is confidence.

“Let’s go Bob! Let’s go Bob! Let’s go Bob!” chanted Bryant.

The camp concludes this Friday with a celebration for all campers together.