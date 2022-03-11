(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s been one year since Ashley Brokop successfully donated a kidney to her friend Scott Reed.

“I have Lolita as she’s affectionately named,” Reed said.

Reed was Brokop’s supervisor while serving in the United States Air Force around 2004.

But they reconnected during a memorial Zoom held for their mutual friend Jim, who passed away in December 2020.

“I think I asked you how you were doing, and he was like “not good.,.” Brokop said.

In 2001, Reed was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease – a genetic disease passed down by his father.

“I was in renal failure. At the point that Jim passed away on Dec. 5, I had three months to live. They said you have three months, and you are either going to have to go on dialysis or we’ll put you in hospice and you’ll probably have 10 days,” Reed said.

Reed has one of the rarest blood types – B positive. According to blood.co.uk – only 10% of the population has a B-positive blood type, leaving Reed on the waiting list for a kidney for almost eight years.

His friend Jim was the one who spearheaded the mission to get Reed a new kidney, urging him to get on the waitlist, and even planning to organize a Facebook group to find a donor. But when Jim passed away, Reed’s hopes were crushed. He says his will was completed and he was at peace with dying.

Then Brokop stepped in. “He never mentioned he was terminal… it wasn’t like “hey, can you help me?” I didn’t even find out until after the surgery was over. His mom told my mom,” Brokop said.

“I’m B positive, what about me?” Brokop asked.

And two months later, they had a successful donation and transplant.

“The doctor said she was a one in a million match, every tissue type matched, every antigen matched, blood type matched, everything and it went without a hiccup,” Reed said.

“It was closer than blood relatives they said,” Brokop said.

Now their message to the rest of the nation is simple – don’t give up.

“If people are healthy and eat well, if they can go get screened,” Brokop said. She says from the time she decided to donate and get tested, the entire process lasted no more than two months. A week after the surgery, she was camping and living life again.

“To know that there is a purpose and to stay strong and stay convicted through,” Reed said. He says a year later he feels better and looks better. He wants people to stay the course, even if they don’t feel like it.

Brokop wants people to know that if you decide to become a donor, in the event that you need a kidney, you automatically get bumped to the top of the list.

If you are a civilian and would like to donate to a military member, go to Dove.org.