CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The rhythm of parenthood can be a beautiful thing.

“That’s his ‘about to go to sleep’ noise,” says Alec Forman, who doesn’t miss a beat with his baby boy Cash.

“He takes the time with the baby very seriously,” his wife Ashley says.

Every pat on the back before bedtime is the sweetest moment of serenity, considering all Cash has endured.

“We read the reports, we saw that a lot of kids don’t make it at that age,” Alec told Queen City News. “He was really a miracle.”

The dad could shout it from the mountain tops. But instead, a recent studio session helped amplify the musician’s message.

An emotional moment prompted his impassioned plea in the form of a song he wrote called “In Jesus Name.” He now hopes that tune gives strength to people during hard times.

Forman recorded his album, including the title track at Diamond Productions in Kannapolis.

“He comes in here in the studio, he’s on 11… he’s just ready to roll,” says Travis Motley.

“I can feel it coming in the air tonight… oh Lord…” we heard Forman sing during the session, giving us a quick taste of an 80s classic. Outtakes are part of the process, but real “genesis” of the deeply personal song is not hard to grasp.

“Just asking God please don’t take my son… don’t let us lose my son,” Alec said of a night he’ll never forget.

When Cash was 5-weeks-old, he was hospitalized with double pneumonia and respiratory syncytial virus… or RSV. For some infants, RSV can be serious and even life-threatening.

“There were some emotional nights in tears,” Forman recalled.

Last July… he posted a tender video of him holding his son.

“You keep fighting okay. Keep fighting… you can do it,” he told Cash.

Ashley says she and her husband grew more frightened by the day.

“It was really scary just because it actually happened, he had to go to the hospital,” she said.

“She sent me a picture, and it just scared me. Because he looked like a dead baby… he looked like a fake baby,” said Alec, becoming emotional.

The night he saw that image, the lyrics to “In Jesus Name” came to him swiftly.

“I had my knees down and I had my hands in the air. And I’m just kind of praying, I’m like, ‘God, please in Jesus name, in Jesus name.’”

He wrote the track in about ten minutes.

“In Jesus’ name, every curse is broken. In Jesus’ name, fear is overcome. And it just came up out of me… faith, you know.”

His prayers were answered, when Cash was released from the hospital after nine days.

Alec, who’s worship leader at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly, didn’t think he’d ever record another album because of the huge costs involved.

But after word got around about the inspiration for “In Jesus Name” folks donated twenty thousand dollars to make it happen.

CD sales of “In Jesus Name” will benefit the charity Speed the Light, which provides equipment to missionaries all over the world.

The album, which will be finished in April or May, will also be available on streaming services.

The emotions that spurred the song, sometimes came out during the music production. Motley showed us one video clip of Forman in tears at the piano.

“He was singing the song and playing. ‘The whole meaning of everything,’ he said, ‘I think it just hit me.’ You can’t make that up, you can’t plan that. It’s so beautiful,” Motley says.

The Formans made it through by leaning on each other and trusting in God. Their quality time has never meant more. The family– including four boys– relishes every dance and every song.

“And to see that God has everything under control… that it’s gonna be okay. And that you can find a encouragement and hope,” said Forman.

Months after the scare that brought him his knees in prayer, the beat goes on.

And it sure has a resilient ring to it.