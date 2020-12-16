‘Go build a snowman’: School district declares snow day in heartfelt letter to families

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. VA. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A school district in West Virginia canceled school Wednesday, encouraging students and families to greet the first snow of the year with joy rather than worry about virtual classes.

“For generations, families have greeted the first snow day of the year with joy,” Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Bondy Gibson said. “It is a time of renewed wonder at all the beautiful things that each season holds. A reminder of how fleeting a childhood can be.”

Gibson told teachers, students and staff that schools will be completely closed, virtual included, in honor of the first snow day of the year.

“It has been a year of seemingly endless loss and the stress of trying to make up for that loss,” Gibson added. “For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won’t lose this year.”

The superintendent said that the school district will get back to learning on Thursday, but for Wednesday, he said, “go build a snowman.”

