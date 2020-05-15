Family of college athletes tailgates outside NC hospital while waiting for new family addition

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There’s nothing quite as unique and special as a baby tailgate!

Two college athletes who fell in love, got married, and decided to have a family, made the most out of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic by having their friends and family tailgate outside of Atrium Health Cabarrus while their new bundle of joy came into the world.

“It’s 2020 and that’s the new world we live in!” David Eisenbath tweeted to FOX 46 Charlotte.

The couple welcomed a sweet baby girl. Congratulations!