Denver hospital worker and his husky Kovu sing “Lean on Me”

Video courtesy of DKC News

DENVER, CO (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man and his husky are bringing smiles to thousands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tate Hegstrom, a healthcare worker at HealthONE in Denver, and his dog Kovu sang “Lean on Me,” and their adorable video went viral with more than 60,000 views shared across multiple platforms.

Tate, who is an Administrative Resident, is currently working hard to ensure folks are receiving the best medical care possible during this unprecedented time.

The 25-year-old and his husky often sing together while Tate plays his guitar.