Charlotte marathoner embraces her baldness, mentors pen pals with same disorder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Everyone runs for a different reason. To some, it’s a test of fortitude. As Lindsay Walter of Charlotte competes in marathons across the country, she also raises awareness of a rare autoimmune disorder she used to be ashamed of.

“A lot of people assume that I’m sick,” said Walter, who draws attention wherever she goes. “You will endure the stares and the comments.”

She has alopecia Universalis and has a complete loss of hair on her scalp and body. No matter how fast she moves, scrutiny and cruelty often follow.

“There are a handful of negative, not so good feelings of just people kind of staring, doing a double-take… which to this day, it’s kind of hard to stomach sometimes. It’s just uncomfortable,” she said.

We watched her hit the ground running while training at Freedom Park, which seemed fitting. Because while logging laps, she’s at a pace that sets her free.

“I feel the most like me when I’m running,” she told Queen City News.

That’s a powerful sentence for someone who’s spent most of her life trying to outrun how others see her.

“I think a lot of people aren’t aware that for some people, bald is the norm,” Walter said.

She lost her hair when she was just two years old.

To her, the constant cover-up was almost like an exhausting race with no finish line in sight. Growing up, nobody she knew looked like her.

“I wore a wig for a good 20 years,” she said.

“It was very isolating and difficult just not knowing anyone… I was bullied and teased a lot,” recalled Walter.

When she grew up to join the basketball team at the University of Minnesota Duluth, a wig was standard equipment. She also employed a few hacks to avoid embarrassment.

“I used double-sided tape to help it stick to my head. Even like wig glue,” she said.

The anxiety she endured is hard to wrap your head around. She always worried about the wig falling off in front of everyone.

“I remember, like, just freaking out and trying to pull it forward and re-adjust it during the game. It definitely was like a huge fear of mine,” said Walter.

During her senior year of college, long-distance running turned out to be a gamechanger. She wore her wig to the first event but eventually became empowered to put it aside.

“The more I was crossing finish lines, I gained a lot of confidence in myself,” she said.

From there, Lindsay was off to the races. Her personal journey is not a sprint, but a series of dozens of marathons. As she darted toward more self-confidence, she didn’t want to leave others with alopecia behind.

“And I kind of had this idea of a way that I could give back to kids,” said Walter.

She launched a pen pal program for young people with alopecia called Lindsay’s Little Pals.

“We will always have a bond,” one letter reads. “I will never forget you and your sweet words—you inspire me.”

Lindsay Walter sorts through letters from her “Little Pals”

“I appreciate you so much and I know that I’m so lucky to have you,” another pen pal wrote.

“Getting a letter like that is just truly the best feeling,” said Walter. “It just makes me feel so good and that I’m really helping someone.”

“When I got alopecia, it was a very hard thing,” Molly from Minnesota said of the pen pal program. “I thought I was the only person in the world that had it. But after I met Lindsay Walter, she helped me build my confidence, and turn alopecia into a strength.”.

“It was a beautiful thing,” Molly’s mother Abbey added. “Because I noticed a change in Molly. She felt like there were others out there like her.”

Some of those letters also unlock a painful part of Walter’s past.

“There’s definitely some real emotional things… talking about bullying and teasing—which is hard. But also know what that’s like and experiencing that firsthand, I can really say like, ‘I understand,’” she said.

She doesn’t urge them to be like her or give up a wig if they’re wearing one. But Lindsay does encourage everyone to take a positive self-outlook and run with it.

And no matter who you are, no matter what self-doubt you carry, she believes we can all go far when we just do our way.

“And the goal isn’t to take off your wig but to be confident in who you are,” said Walter.