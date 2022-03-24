CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hemingway once said, “there is no friend as loyal as a book.” On paper, Mark Milazzo seems to have a lot of friends.

“Books and magazines? Several thousand at least,” says Milazzo.

“Here we go!” he said, showing QCN the inspiring content of volumes on his shelf. “I have to see images like this.”

“Here’s one of the Space Shuttle,” Milazzo said as he opened books. “This was ‘Cars of the Fifties.’”

It turns out, he’s not exactly a bookworm, though.

“Do you get much reading done?” I asked.

“No, I don’t read any of this stuff. I’m strictly cutting ‘em out,” he explained.

He performs delicate surgery on all sorts of publications. It’s a cutting-edge artform he gravitated toward early in the pandemic.

“When we were all sitting at home, I started asking for magazines and books, and little did I know what it would turn into,“ Milazzo said.

Everything he chops up is the building block for what’s called analog collage art. He posts many of the collages on Instagram and Facebook, where he goes by Mark the Cutter.

“I cut out ‘Puck Futin,’” he said proudly. “Puck Futin” is a collage in support of Ukraine. People tend to get tickled in their stomach.”

Another one features the Mona Lisa with a mask made of, well, cats.

“So I cut their faces off to make a mask for Mona Lisa out of the cats,” says Milazzo.

“Instant gratification of a finished piece quickly,” he said. “I used to do pottery and ceramics, and collage affords me the opportunity to see the result.”

“This is the first one that I had done,” Milazzo said, pointing to a collage made of dozens of vintage aircraft. “And it got such good reception, I figured I would do some more, so.”

He’s up to 1,500 collages, now.

“I mean, I don’t know what I’m going to do with it all. People should tell me I should try to sell it or post it… but I’m more interested in making it,” says Milazzo.

He’s hooked on the feeling he gets from reducing pages to pieces that become the building blocks for something unpredictable.

“It evokes a feeling from them… a memory or something and that’s what I love the most,” he said.

You might think he’s a little out of control. Therein lies the purest passion.

“The end game for me is not to sell it,” he says.

Sounds a little crazy, and it seems like he wouldn’t have it any other way.