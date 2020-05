HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A group in a Huntersville community is getting results for a special 8-year-old boy.

Zach, has battled leukemia twice, and Friday, May 15 marked the anniversary of his bone marrow transplant.

Today is the anniversary of Zach’s, one of Blaine’s classmates, bone marrow transplant & the community is celebrating with a parade! They are calling it his re-birthday. Zach has battled leukemia twice & now he is doing GREAT! #TeamZach @AaronMFOX46 @Huntersville_FD @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/f0O2zE1oJ0 — Jami Nielsen (@JamiFOX46) May 15, 2020

Police and emergency responders living in the Cedar Field community organized a surprise parade for him to help celebrate this birthday.