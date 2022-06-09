MILLCREEK, Utah (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mother and her son that she put up for adoption more than 20 years ago have reunited, and as it turns out, they’ve been working at the same hospital for at least two years.

FOX affiliate KSTU reports that Holly Shearer became pregnant at 15-years-old and gave her newborn son up for adoption to Angela Hulleburg, a woman who struggled with infertility.

“When I was about ficew months pregnant is when I decided that I was going to place him up for adoption,” Shearer told KSTU, “And that’s when I started to pursue a family to pick for Benjamin.”

Shearer called giving up Benjamin “the hardest decision” that she ever made.

Despite the adoption, Hulleburg and Shearer stayed connected until Benjamin turned three-years-old. Hulleburg made sure that Benjamin knew about his birth mother.

(St. Marks Hospital / HCA Healthcare)

Shearer sent Benjamin a message on Facebook on his 20th birthday in November. They soon connected over dinner and learned that they both work at the same Utah hospital, St. Marks Hospital.

Benjamin is a volunteer in the newborn intensive care unit, and Shearer works in the hospital’s heart center as a medical assistant. KSTU reports that it is likely the two crossed paths and never even knew each other.

“I would come to my shift right as she was leaving from hers, so we probably passed each other a few times in the parking garage in the Women’s Pavilion,” Benjamin said.

“It would have been crazy to think that we rode up in the elevator together and had no idea,” Shearer said.

Both mother and son are happy that they never stopped looking for each other after two decades apart. Hulleburg said she has “unconditional love” for Shearer and “the sacrifice she made at just 15 years old to put him up for adoption.”

“It happened when I was least expecting it,” said Benjamin, “but when I most needed it.”