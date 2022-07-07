CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a musical discipline not associated with the younger set, but if you thought you knew what barbershop quartets were all about, chances are, you’re wrong.

These days, the old standby harmonies are being belted out by the middle-aged and millennials. And for this week only, the capital of barbershop nation is right here in the Queen City.

If you wandered by the Charlotte Convention Center this week and thought you heard something, you did. Bass, Baritones, Altos and Leads, more than five thousand of them flooding the floor to take part in the Barbershop Quartet’s International Convention.

“It’s a gathering of the tribe, everyone comes together to be together and see what everyone is doing in the art form,” said Robert Ross of Barbershop Harmony Society.

It has all the hallmarks of a typical convention, networking in the halls, oodles of merch and, oh yeah, showstopping harmony every which way you listen.

Just doing it is why the Quin-Tones came all the way from New Jersey. But they’re hardly the farthest travelers. That would be the Clemen-tones, who jetted over from Denmark to wow audiences with their international twist on the age-old sound.

Pretty impressive, even if you didn’t understand a word of it.

“It’s such a unique sound so wonderful to be a part of and once you nail it, it’s such a great feeling that’s really what hooks people for sure.”

This year, the show’s open to all genders.

“It broadens the horizon; it brings new much needed voices to what we do.”

What they do is hypnotize the crowd. But they better be on their toes because this audience sings back.

“We’re having contests and shows that’s secondary were mainly here to sing together and making harmony together and having our hearts joined together,” said Ross.

That togetherness brings these vocalists close, even when they’re just workshopping a standard.

“When we sing without instruments, we remove barriers between us we are just each other’s eyes and ears and voices together, it’s an intimate feeling with people you’ve never met.”

Now that they have met, it’s a safe bet these singers will stay in touch. As for the audience, their ears and hearts will still be full long after the last note rings true.

The Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Convention will reach a crescendo at 6 p.m. Saturday night with the Quartets Final at Spectrum Center. Ther grand prize? Bragging rights and a whole lot of love.