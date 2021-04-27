5-year-old cancer patient uses wish to help other kids in the hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – A 5-year-old boy with cancer is using his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make other hospitalized children more comfortable.

After spending 20 days in the hospital fighting leukemia, Grayson Nunley used his wish to give kids in the hospital comfortable bed sheets so their time in treatment would feel a little easier.

“I think they’ll be excited,” Grayson said.

The soft-spoken 5-year-old knows a thing or two about how the children who receive his gift will feel.

“He understands that this is a wish that could be for him to ask for something. I think he also knows how important and how special it is to give back,” said his mother, Ann Nunley. “We have asked him a million times and he’s always maintained that this is what he wanted to do and that he’s proud of it and he’s happy.”

Grayson’s mom said when Make-A-Wish reached out to grant her son a wish, she panicked until she learned wishes are not just for terminal children.

She calls her son “lucky.”

Grayson is in remission and has a few weeks left of regular treatment. His family and doctors hope he can ring the “chemo bell” a year from this November.