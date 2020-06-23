Heartbroken father of Sunday night shooting victim asks witnesses to come forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The father of one of the victims killed in a Sunday night shooting at a Juneteenth celebration on Beatties Ford Road is asking members of the community to step up and come forward with information.

Kenneth Stevenson says losing his son has made an already difficult time nearly unbearable.

“I feel like this year needs a redo. 2020 had not been a good year at all,” Stevenson said. “There’s a lot that’s going on that it’s just making like difficult. To have my son killed the other night makes it even more difficult.”

Stevenson said his 31-year-old son Dairyon passed away after being on life support for over 12 hours.

“31. So young and had three kids, just working and trying to do the right thing which makes it more tragic.”

He had just gotten back from the beach with his dad celebrating Father’s Day.

“Like any parent, you know…shocked and wanting to know exactly what happened. Just trying to get to your child as fast as you can.”

Stevenson said it hurts that he couldn’t say goodbye to his son because he was declared brain dead at the hospital.

“I never got a chance to say anything.”

The grieving father is begging witnesses and members of the community who have any information on the suspect or suspects in the shooting to come forward.

“The word I use is heartbroken. I’m totally heartbroken for my one and only child to be taken from me,” he said. “I pray that someone, anyone that seen anything or know anything say something. Say something whether you saw it whether you heard something just say something. Anything.”

Stevenson says the ‘code of silence’ needs to be broken and people need to stand up against this kind of violence.

“You still need to tell what you know. There’s no code of ethic[s] when you talk about someone being murdered. No one wants to talk when you’re talking over 400 and something people there? You got to feel some kind of guilt.”

For now, he’s hoping for justice and remembering his son with love.

“He was one of the favorite family members as you would say. He was everybody’s favorite so as his family we will stick together and get through it. He will never be forgotten.”

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Residents are encouraged to call 704-432-TIPS or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.