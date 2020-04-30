Healthcare worker says she was locked out of hotel room because she works at nursing home dealing with outbreak

SALISBURY, N.C. – FOX 46 continues to get results for an essential worker, who is in our area, volunteering at a nursing home in Salisbury.

Last Friday, she returned to the hotel where she was staying and was locked out. The woman and her attorney are reaching out to the North Carolina attorney general for answers.

“What I would like to see is Hilton change their policies to reflect what their public face is online,” Toni Thomas said.

Thomas was locked out of her hotel room Friday when management discovered she was a healthcare worker volunteering at a nursing home where several patients have tested positive for COVID-19. She was held up in her pre-paid room with little food all weekend.

“I did not allow myself to be bullied and so therefore, I was trespassing and they did have a warrant for my arrest if I did stay there one minute longer than my checkout time on Tuesday morning.”

The state has issued guidelines for hotels, Thomas and her attorney say were not being followed.

“Guidelines include training their staff, implementing cleaning protocols, providing gear to their staff, providing information, more sanitizing stations. And then some concrete measures so that even a COVID-19 positive person can stay in their rooms.”

Thomas submitted a complaint to North Carolina Attorney General consumer protection. The Home 2 Suites by Hilton franchise owners, Narsi properties responded to the complaint saying in part:

“The hotel has done no harm, and in fact has only efforted to protect dozens of other guests and

“Staff members who could be harmed. Her bravado regarding her profession and her interactions has caused an uneasy and unsafe circumstance among the staff.”

“You can’t on the one hand profit from the business relationship and profit from the name and then, on the other hand, say ‘well we’re not responsible’. That doesn’t fly,” Thomas said.

Narsi Properties offered to refund a portion of Thomas’ stay and move her to a less occupied hotel nearby.

FOX 46 reached out to Hilton corporate to find out if COVID-19 guidelines have been sent to franchise owners. So far we have not heard back.