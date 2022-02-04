‘Wear Red Day’ raising awareness for heart disease in women

Watch Alicia Barnes and the American Heart Association in Charlotte’s Executive Director Erin Link discuss cardiovascular disease in women and how to have a healthier heart.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday is National Wear Red Day, an annual campaign from the American Heart Association to raise awareness about the number one killer of women – cardiovascular disease.

AHA encourages the nation to wear red on the first Friday of each February to send the message that “losing even one woman to cardiovascular disease is too many.”

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined, but less than half of women recognize it as their biggest health threat.

Nearly 45% of women 20 years and older live with some form of heart disease and less than 50% entering pregnancy in the U.S. have good heart health, experts said.

The disease is also the number one killer of new moms, accounting for one-third of maternal deaths. Black women have some of the highest maternal mortality rates, data shows.

The Go Red for Women movement was started in 2004 to raise awareness about the unrecognized risk.

The American Heart Association said the movement advocated for the health of all women, funds lifesaving research and advocated for the health of women across the world.

Click here to get involved.