CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Novant Health doctor is calming parents’ fears and says families in the Queen City do not need to panic, even after the polio virus was found in wastewater in New York City.

“In general, this isn’t something parents need to be panicking about, polio is very rare in our country,” said Dr. Sameena Hassan, a pediatrician at Novant Health.

The polio virus has not been detected anywhere near the Carolinas, but it was found in wastewater samples in New York City, and not far from there, an unvaccinated person contracted polio earlier this summer and suffered paralysis.

“It is coming up because we live in a world that is increasingly connected, it is coming up because the entire world has not been eradicated from polio,” said Dr. Hassan.

Dr. Hassan says the polio vaccine is a mandate for children in Charlotte schools.

Babies get a series of shots to vaccinate them against polio at the ages of two months, four months, and six months, and a booster between the ages of 4 and 6.

“This is a vaccine we’ve been giving for decades. It is very rare and not known to cause any serious side effects,” said Dr. Hassan.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Since the 1950s, there has been a nationwide campaign to vaccinate children against polio.

Before 2000, the vaccine was given by mouth.

The switch was made to the shot because Dr. Hassan says the oral vaccine contains a bit of live virus, and there is a very low risk that the virus from the oral vaccine could spread and cause polio.

“Globally, there are some countries that use the oral polio vaccine and that really is the only reason that we still have polio in the world,” said Dr. Hassan.

But the current polio vaccine in the United States is given as a shot, so there is no live virus in it.

“Seeing cases in the waste water does mean that there is a low level of polio circulating in the community. This low level only poses a risk to the community that is unvaccinated. Other communities, for example in areas of London, have seen low levels of polio circulating in the wastewater for many months without it becoming a threat to the community at large,” said Dr. Hassan.

Dr. Hassan says the virus can be serious and cause paralysis, but that is rare. She says most people don’t have any symptoms at all.

“It should be noted that the Polio in wastewater is likely coming from individuals who have been vaccinated against polio with the oral vaccine and are excreting small amounts in the wastewater. Many of these people are likely not ill with polio and may not be contagious either,” said Dr. Hassan.