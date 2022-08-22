CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Atrium Health on Monday launched the first of its four mobile medicine units designed to provide healthcare to underprivileged communities thanks to a $1.2 million donation from Panthers’ owner David Tepper.

Atrium Health said the donation will help advance the company’s efforts to address the needs of patients in nearby communities.

The mobile unit will have a three-person staff, including a Family Nurse Practitioner, Driver, and a Certified Medical Assistant and will provide primary care and screening.

“This innovative care model supports Atrium Health’s efforts to offer patients convenient access to care where they live, work, and play,” said Tepper. “Our organizations share the same passion for empowering people in high-risk communities to improve and achieve their best health.”