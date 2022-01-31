Sticking it to cellulite: FDA approved injectable could send cellulite packing

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re well into 2022 and for some people may be switching their focus to their health or their physical appearance.

There’s a relatively new procedure on the market now that some medical experts predict it will be a big hit: finally getting rid of cellulite.

“Women hate cellulite,” proclaimed Dr. Elizabeth Rostan MD with Charlotte Skin and Laser.

She’s not wrong; dimples, cottage cheese, whatever you call want to call them, no one loves those lumps and bumps that hang out on your thighs and backside.

“85% of women have of cellulite, 100% of women think they do,” explained Dr. Rostan.

What’s even more annoying is that cellulite can’t be banished with diet and exercise.

Dr. Norman Rowe MD, a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon at Rowe Plastic Surgery in New York explained to Queen City News that cellulite doesn’t discriminate and that it can pop up for the most fit and healthy individuals.

“It’s not ‘I can work out harder and get rid of it, you can’t,” said Dr. Rowe.

So, to know how to treat it, doctors said it’s important to know what it is.

Dr. Rostan said, “It’s caused from fibrous bands going through the fat to the skin.”

Those vertical bands hold your skin down, allowing fat in your thighs and buttocks to pop up in between. Dr. Rostan compares the fat and dimples to coils in a mattress.

Now, there’s an FDA approved way to send the bumps packing that has made doctors excited called Qwo.

“It’s an enzyme, a collagenase,” explained Dr. Rostan, “It breaks up those fibrous bands, the really firm ropes and the enzyme breaks it up.”

The final result is smoother skin.

Kristin Brunson is a Registered Nurse at Charlotte Skin and Laser who turned into a patient for the treatment.

“I just wanted to see if there could be any improvement, because you just wanna look good wearing your exercise clothes or anything that might be tighter fitting,” she said.

Brunson said it was simple and that women can even do the procedure on their lunch break.

The recovery time is a big reason why doctors think Qwo will be a game-changer.

Dr. Rowe explained, “It takes about 20 minutes literally for the treatment, then you can go back to work, back to the gym, you can go to dinner that night, there’s really no down time.”

A typical treatment is three sessions, spaced three weeks apart.

Dr. Rostan said, “Over 65% of women in the studies got a fantastic result and they appear to be long- lasting.”

Doctors said the side-effects are generally mild.

“Most bruising the first treatment, less the second, and even less on the third,” said Dr. Rostan.

Of course, the results tend to come with a higher price tag.

Dr. Rostan said at Charlotte Skin and Laser patients could expect anywhere from $1,200 – $1,600 a treatment or they will sell a package of three sessions for $2,500 – $3,500.

As with all cosmetic procedures, Dr. Rowe said it’s important to see someone who knows what they’re doing.

He said, “There’s things you can shop around for and things you can’t. Health is one of those things you can’t shop around for. Ask that doctor, how many of these have you done? How long have you been doing it? What are you board-certified in? What is your training in?”

Doctors said that winter is the perfect time to start treatment, so you can go into spring break and summer with confidence.

“It’s a small change, but getting rid of those dimples just makes women feel good when they look in the mirror,” Dr. Rostan said.

To find a specialist trained in Qwo, click here.