SC Representative says she will introduce bill to legalize marijuana on the federal level next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — More states have been legalizing the recreational use of marijuana but everyone across the country could light up if proposed federal legislation passes.

“We talk about it, there’s hints of it, there’s hearsay of these things, and to hear it is one thing,” says Lorenzo McNulty, a cannabis entrepreneur.

The legislation is more than hearsay, the bill, titled the States Reform Act, is sponsored by South Carolina Republican Congresswoman, Nancy Mace. The GOP member showing more Republicans may be on board regarding the issue that has normally been associated with Democrats.

“The people that want it to pass,” added McNulty. “They don’t care if they are on the red side or the blue side. They want those sides to be on the side of the people. You’re going to see even more or the same amount. We’re just waiting, we can’t go until they say go.”

Lorenzo McNulty is keeping a close eye on the federal legislation. He and his partners with Keep It Hemple sell CBD products and know if the States Reform Act is passed, it’s a game-changer.

“It changes the bottom line; we’ve got a lot of CBD particular business owners that got in with the rush and they are now filing bankruptcy because of the cost margins.”

Information about the proposed legislation was leaked online and found by the website Marijuana Moment. In an article, the writer says marijuana will be treated like alcohol, there would be a 3.75% tax on cannabis sales, and it would be regulated by the Treasury Department’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

So, the industry is in a wait-and-see mode.

“Let’s see what the bill contains,” says McNulty.

People will get to see what’s in the legislation soon. On Twitter, Congresswoman Mace tweeted she will hold a news conference on November 15 to introduce and file the proposed legislation.