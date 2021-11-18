SC father & son medical duo encourages Flu & COVID vaccine ahead of holidays

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Doctors with Carolina Pediatrics say you and your children should get vaccinated from the flu and COVID-19 sooner rather than later.

The first flu death in South Carolina was reported on Wednesday. Doctors say that’s something we may see as we move into the holiday season.

“This year we will definitely see a huge increase in all of our respiratory illnesses..”

Something we haven’t seen since around the beginning of the pandemic. Nurse Practitioner Carlos A. Paxtor says it was masks and hand washing that caused those numbers to dip.

“I remember last year in the hospital, I never saw a single case of tuberculosis, which we had seen plenty of in the years before. Flu, also we hadn’t seen flu… It was only covid that we were seeing. So the mask worked for COVID, but they helped all these other conditions. “

Paxtor and his father run their family practice ‘Carolina Pediatrics’ in Rock Hill. So far they’ve seen several cases of the flu show up at their practice and with that more cases of flu complications will increase too.

Their practice is currently offering both vaccines. Although, they’re encouraging getting the flu vaccine – they do let patients know that the vaccine has about a 30% efficacy rate.

“Each year when we make the flu vaccine, we are trying to predict which strain is going to be more prominent this year. So many, many years when we make our flu vaccine it’s not very effective since we’re just guessing its not something like the COVID vaccine which is actually very specific, very focused. So, our flu vaccine has not seen great results in every year that its been out,” said Carlos A.

He says normally scientists try to focus on three strains but since it’s not always as effective as the other vaccines they always recommend other precautions.

His father Carlos G. says the flu vaccine may only have a low efficacy rate – its best to still get it along with washing your hands.

“But the best protection against the flu is washing hands, wearing a mask if you could and several more precautions in preventing the spread of any respiratory illness.”

He says both vaccines should be on your checklist especially if you’re planning to be around family for the holidays.

“They are much better protected when they have the vaccine. There are people that will not be well protected.. Sometimes we have the responsibility to protect others who are more vulnerable than others. Remember the covid immunization has a 95% protection but it does mean that you have 5% left that can’t be protected for one or another reason. So for those ones who cannot have a good protection from the shots, then the one who can take the immunization like us than we should to protect the ones that are vulnerable,” Carlos G. says.

Carolina Pediatrics is allocating shots of both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine.