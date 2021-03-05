Report reveals racial barriers to Alzheimer’s care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For the first time, a special report from the Alzheimer’s Association looks at the role race plays in regards to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

The report is part of the organizations yearly analysis of facts and figures.

One in nine Americans 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease or some type of dementia. There are 180,000 men and women living in North Carolina with the disease. Sadly, that figure will likely climb nearly 17 percent by 2025 due to the aging population and the state’s attractive qualities for retirement according to the report.

Two-thirds of Black Americans believe it is harder for them to get excellent care for Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

The figures included in the lengthy report don’t come as a surprise to Juanita Wade but she is hopeful that more will be done to break down barriers and help more families.

Every month for the last five years, Wade has met with men and women who look like her. She leads a support group through the Alzheimer’s Association for African Americans.

“The majority of the people in the support group are women who look like me who are caring for their spouse or family members. Many of them talk about the struggles of getting the care they need and not being able to work with healthcare providers who look like them,” explained Wade.

She gives her time to keep her mother’s memory alive but she also knows what it is like as a caregiver to navigate the process of making sure a loved one is taken care of.

“My mother was a loving and generous woman,” said Wade, who fondly recalls memories of her mom. More than two decades have passed since Wade lost her mom, Violet Brooks, 77, to the disease.

As Wade looks back, she says her mom started noticing warning signs of the disease 10 years before receiving a formal diagnosis. By that time, she was pretty far along in the disease. While there is no cure, there are medications and therapies available today that were not available at the time for Wade.

“She talked about having confusion and problems with her memory but the doctor never said anything to ease her fears,” Wade said.

“Almost two and a half times more likely for a Black American than a white American to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO of Western Carolina Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association.

Despite steps to reverse the disparities, Lambert says there’s more work to do.

“We have to make sure we are developing a workforce that reflects the demographic of people with Alzheimer’s and dementia,” explained Lambert.

Locally, Lambert is working to build relationships with diverse organizations like the AME Church, Prince Hall Masons, National Hispanic Council on Aging along with Tzu Chi USA.

For Wade, it is about improving access to information and making sure no one feels alone. Alzheimer’s can be an incredibly isolating disease. Wade knows.

“I hope that I’m making my mom proud,” said Wade.

Wade wants to open her support group up to anyone in need. For more information, you can visit alz.org/northcarolina or call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.