Not just for hospitals: IV hydration therapy gaining popularity in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There is now a way for those lacking vitamins in their body to get what they need without taking supplements every morning. People are now using IV infusions.



IV treatments are nothing new in medicine. They’ve been used for years in hospital settings for people with serious conditions. A service in north Charlotte just opened this year that is using IV treatments to improve people’s overall health.



When you walk into Flo Hydration & Wellness, you get the feeling you’re at a spa, but at this “spa” you’re greeted by a nurse practitioner.

“I consider myself a front line worker even though I am not absolutely in the hospitals,” said Veronica Southerland, Owner of Flo Hydration & Wellness.

The treatments consist of IV drips, which are saline bags are filled with whatever vitamins you may be lacking.

“Vitamin therapy fills in those holes for your immune system. Sometimes when you don’t have the best gut health, the absorption is not where it needs to be. If you’re getting IV infusions it goes directly into the bloodstream, 100% absorption,” said Southerland.

FOX 46 reporter Brett Baldeck tried out the treatment. It turned out he was dehydrated and needed a bag of pain saline to start. A second bag was given that was infused with vitamins.

“We just gave is an immunity boost, which included some B12, vitamin C and a little bit of magnesium,” said Southerland.

The IV drips can also help people suffering from allergies or athletes who need to be hydrated.

Soon Southerland and her team will be offering ketamine drips, which can be used for mental wellness. Better mental health is something many of us could use after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That will help those frontline workers or just honestly anyone who is having issues with anxiety or depression deal with those things a little bit better and maybe not have to take a pill every day to do that,” said Southerland.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The IV treatments are completely safe. Patients go through a pre-screening process to determine how much IV fluid and vitamins are needed.

To learn more visit the Flo Hydration & Wellness website here.