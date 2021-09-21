North Carolina Medicaid recipients have just days to make plan changes

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The biggest change in the history of North Carolina’s Medicaid program went into effect on July 1 affecting over 1.6 million residents.

Now they face a deadline.

Those Medicaid recipients have until September 30 to change plans for any reason, after that they’re going to have a good reason to change plans or wait until next year’s recertification date.

After October 1, Medicaid recipients can only change plans for good cause. If they are denied, the decision can be appealed.

The option to change health plans is part of an overhaul called Medicaid Transformation, the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ shift from fee-for-service delivery to managed care. Under this managed care system, North Carolina contracts with insurance companies. These health plans went into effect July 1, 2021.

If you are a Medicare recipient, you can change your plan online at ncmedicaidplans.gov or by calling the North Carolina Medicaid Enrollment Broker at (833) 870-5500.

Those who are having difficulty understanding their health plan or how to change it can always contact the North Carolina Medicaid Ombudsman for help online at ncmedicaidombudsman.org or by calling (877) 201-3750.