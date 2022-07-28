RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Health officials in North Carolina will gather virtually Thursday evening to discuss monkeypox in a virtual town hall, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley will be joined by Equality NC at 6:30 p.m. to share information on how to get checked for monekypox, where to access testing and how to find treatment.

Click here to join the town hall.

As of Wednesday morning, 40 cases of the virus had been confirmed in North Carolina.

NCDHHS said the majority of cases identified around the world and in North Carolina during the current outbreak have been men who had sex with men, but officials also warned that anyone can catch monkeypox.

Officials said the virus can be spread person-to-person through infected body fluids, items that have been in contact with infected fluids or lesion crusts, and respiratory droplets.

The incubation period is typically seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days.

People with monkeypox are infections form the start of symptoms until the lesions heal and new skin forms underneath scabs and the scabs fall off, NCDHHS said.

Currently, in North Carolina, anyone who has had close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox is eligible to be vaccinated.

NCDHHS said gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who have reported having multiple sex partners or anonymous sex, being diagnosed with an STI, or receiving medications to prevent HIV infection in the last 90 days are also eligible.