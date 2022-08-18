Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Additional monkeypox will be available in Charlotte this weekend, thanks to a pilot program from the White House.

The program offers additional vaccines to states hosting large LGBTQ+ events, and Mecklenburg County Public Health will be giving them out at Charlotte Pride events this weekend.

Distribution will happen on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings at partner events surrounding Pride weekend and on Saturday and Sunday afternoons

“We’re proud to bring all levels of government together in partnership with community organizations to push back the monkeypox virus,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Through our work at Charlotte Pride, we’re increasing access to care across the entire southeast.”

The teams will additionally be on site to counsel people on how and why to get their necessary second dose and how to limit exposure and risk of getting monkeypox.

The federal pilot program is setting aside 50,000 doses of vaccine from the Strategic National Stockpile.