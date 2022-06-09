MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s another step in the process to help save a life.

Mecklenburg County EMS has been hard at work over the last few weeks, rolling out new and improved cardiac monitors.

The new devices provide the agency with a huge upgrade to one of their most important life-saving tools.

When it comes to saving a life, every single second counts.

“They do everything our old monitors do,” said Mecklenburg County EMS Paramedic Crew Chief Drew Williams. “But even better.”

As with most technological devices, the previous monitors the agency was using became a bit outdated.

“With our old monitors, we could only send EKGs— that was it,” said Williams. “And it relied on three different devices being connected to each other, going through a server, then sending a fax.”

Now, EKGs can be sent directly to doctors in seconds using Wi-Fi built into the trucks and a cloud service.

“It will show everything we’ve done,” said Williams. “If we’ve started compressions, if we’ve stopped compressions, defibrillated or shocked the patient. Even if we’ve given them drugs, we can show what medications we provided for that patient, and everybody assigned to that facility receiving the EKG or data can receive it right away within two seconds of pushing a button.”

Every advanced life support ambulance carries the system, allowing paramedics to send data in real time to hospitals.

The county funded monitors will also soon be used to additionally conduct things like ultrasounds in the field as well.