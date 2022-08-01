CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monkeypox misinformation continues to spread on social media.

Whether it is about where it’s spreading, how it’s spreading, or who is getting it, health officials have been working to ensure people can separate the fact from the fiction.

Dr. Raynard Washington, Public Health Director for Mecklenburg County, says one of the most common is about who can get the infectious disease.

“One thing we’ve been hearing about monkeypox is that it’s exclusive to gay or bisexual men, and that’s frankly not true,” Dr. Washington said.

Pictures of blisters have been spreading online fast. Dr. Washington says anyone in close contact with an infected person can get it monkeypox, regardless of sexual orientation.

“I think it’s important for people to recognize that this is very serious; our work in public health is to address issues in the community,” Dr. Washington said. “We shouldn’t be using it in a way that is malicious or not appropriate.”

Joy Smith, Communicable Disease Director for Mecklenburg County, is a part of the team that helps trace contacts and identifies clusters.

“Even though that’s where we’re seeing the majority of cases, people who test positive have families live in households, and household contacts could be considered as high RISK,” Smith said. “Definitely, people who are not men who have sex with men can contract monkeypox.”

Smith says close contact does not just mean sexual contact. She says vaccines for high-risk populations can help stop the spread, and people should also practice basic hygiene.

“When we vaccinate people, we also encourage them to kind of be cognizant of the people they’re around. If they’re around someone who is presenting with these blisters to keep their distance,” Smith said. “Be educated about monkeypox and how it’s spread; handwashing is important and not coming into contact with someone who would have those blisters.”

Mecklenburg County health leaders say they are ramping up education efforts. There are plans for information tables at upcoming PRIDE festivals and other events with large crowds. If you see monkeypox posts spreading on social media, check the source and confirm it’s accurate before you pass it along.