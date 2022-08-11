LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The first monkeypox case in Lincoln County was reported Thursday, August 11, according to the county’s Health Department.

The department is working with the patient to identify and notify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infected.

That patient is currently isolated at home.

“Get checked. Get tested. Get vaccinated,” NCDHHS public health officials say.

If you feel you’ve been exposed to monkeypox or are experiencing an unexplained rash, please call the Lincoln County Health Department at (704) 736-8748.