CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – According to the CDC, thirty-seven million people in the United States have diabetes, and 8.5 million are undiagnosed.

In North Carolina, over one million adults have been diagnosed with the disease, and many patients need insulin to survive.

“I hate having to talk about it in here,” said Dr. Raymond Stadiem, an endocrinologist at Atrium Health. “What does your insulin cost? It comes up all most every day now, and it didn’t use to.”

The tough conversation about insulin spreads to the campaign trail and the White House.

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act had a provision to cap insulin costs at $30 a month for diabetics in the house version of the bill. Still, at the final passage, the condition was removed for everyone except Medicare patients.

“There are people that can’t afford insulin, skip taking it; it’s pretty dangerous,” says Glenn Wallace.

Wallace has felt the financial pinch of rising insulin costs.

He has type one diabetes, diagnosed at the age of nine.

Wallace says he’s switched jobs in his career for better health insurance to afford the drug.

“Even if you were trying to buy it with cash, it was $140 a bottle,” said Wallace when talking about buying insulin in the ’80s.

Thirty years of finger sticks, 5 to 6 shots a day, and using an insulin pump.

Then a year ago, a doctor told Wallace about a cheaper alternative.

“When they told me, I kind of crossed my arms like what do you mean breathable insulin,” added Wallace.

That’s right breathable insulin; the company is Afrezza; it’s FDA approved for adults, and it is in trials for those under 18.

“What it does, it almost cut in 1/2 my daily insulin use in my pump,” said Wallace. “I can make a bottle of insulin last twice as long.”

“Like with everything, it’s not for everyone,” added Stadium, who has been prescribing the drug. “One of the most important factors with this, like I said, you’re bringing a bazooka to a gunfight; it’s strong. So, you have to be monitoring your sugars.”

The insulin comes in these compact cartridges, uses an inhaler, and you’re done with a deep breath before your meal.

“In the clinical trials of this stuff, we worry the most about people with lung problems,” says Stadiem.

Doctors have questioned if insulin in the lungs a good thing for patients is, but every user has a yearly lung test.

The health benefits and cost savings are at least getting people to try it.

“It’s a huge differential in out-of-pocket expenses,” said Wallace, but notes some people may still be on an insulin pump. “If you’re careful how you manage it, it’s a great way to use them both, and it is a lot cheaper.”

The other fear is that the cost will rise for a growing number of patients using Afrezza.

“Cost has not been a barrier to getting it for anybody I’m trying to prescribe it to,” said Stadiem. “Which is good.”

Some adults pay $15 each month if insurance is approved, meaning more money for other items.

“I think we have years before it does because they got to get in the marketplace,” says Wallace when thinking about the cost. “But it’s cheaper than EpiPen, insulin, needles, and everything else you have to buy.”

Wallace and Stadiem say people wondering about Afrezza should contact their doctor.