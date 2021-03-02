Hospitals see drop in ER visits during pandemic, Charlotte woman warns about dangers of delaying care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hospitals across the country report that emergency room visits for non-pandemic-related health problems are down. Doctors say it’s because people are hesitant to call 911.



A Charlotte woman is now reminding everyone of the importance of seeking medical attention when your body isn’t feeling right.



“I was terrified to go to the hospital because COVID is there,” said Meka Green.



Meka Green woke up on September 28 feeling dizzy. She decided to call 911 for help when she collapsed to the floor.



“I woke up and I felt like my heart was about to explode because it was racing so fast,” said Green.

Her vital signs showed she needed emergency care, but she told paramedics she was fine and wanted to rest in her upstairs apartment.

“She had already signed her refusal form saying she didn’t wanna go. So I just told her, I tell you what, I am going to stay here and if you can make it to the door, I will lock it and close it, but I don’t think you will,” said Paramedic Jesse Wolfram.

Meka collapsed a second time on the stairs and was taken to Atrium Hospital.



Doctors discovered Meka was having a pulmonary embolism with clots in both lungs. Nurses and doctors standing by transferred her to the ICU, where she lost all vital signs, but was revived.

“If what happened to her in the emergency room and in the operating room had happened at home, there would have been no surviving it,” said Paramedic Wolfram.

After 8 days at Atrium, Meka returned home. She admits she didn’t listen to her body, but she’s thankful paramedics did.

“I call them my superheroes because if it wasn’t for them, we would not be able to share this story,” said Green.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Paramedics believe that if Meka would have waited an hour longer before calling 911, she may not have made it.



Fear of calling 911 isn’t just a problem in Charlotte. Atrium Health says at the start of the pandemic studies showed that Emergency Room visits dropped 42% nationwide.



Doctors remind everyone there are COVID-19 protocols in place at hospitals to keep patients separated and safe.