Getting the flu and COVID vaccine will help protect people from Flurona

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — More people are going outside, it also means more exposure to COVID and other viral infections.

“In one individual you can have more than one viral infection,” said Dr. David Priest from Novant Health. “Doesn’t happen very often, all the reason we’ve had our teams get the flu vaccine and COVID vaccine.”

Even if it is not happening often, people are being diagnosed with what is now known as Flurona.

Infectious disease doctors say flu infections are returning to pre-pandemic levels, and more cases are popping up in our area.

“We’ve seen scattered cases in adults, and scattered cases in pediatrics,” added Dr. Katie Passaretti, at Atrium Health. “So, we’re layering COVID on top of for sure what we talked about is going to be a more quote, end quote respiratory viral season and that will have a glaring impact on illness in the community as well as hospitalizations.”

Keeping enough space in the hospital is important for patients suffering from COVID, and those going to the emergency room for other medical conditions. Doctors say prevention is the key. That means getting the COVID and flu vaccines, plus being cautious of your surroundings.

“Staying home when you are sick,” says Passaretti. “Masking when you are in settings, especially indoor settings with poor ventilation with a lot of other people. Those mitigation strategies really are important right now.”