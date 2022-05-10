(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Delta 8 THC is sold in grocery stores, gas stations and more. The FDA has released a new consumer update detailing the risks of the product after an increase in reports of adverse reactions.

Mike Angelicola, owner of Happy Camper mobile dispensary sells a variety of products including Delta 8. He wasn’t surprised to see the FDA come out with new messages for consumers.

“It’s almost like it’s the Wild Wild West and that’s problematic,” Angelicola said. “Anybody can get their hands on it. You can even buy it online and it doesn’t require you to show your ID or prove that you’re 21.”

The FDA consumer updates details at least 2400 reports of bad reactions nationwide over a two-year period. The FDA has not officially studied or evaluated the product.

“If you drink half a fifth of liquor, and you get behind the wheel, something bad’s gonna happen,” Angelicola said. “If I ate 100 milligrams of Delta 8, I would be way more intoxicated than I would like.”

The FDA lists five things you should know about Delta 8 THC including reports of psychoactive and intoxicating effects. The product is available in edibles, vapes, and more.

“I think that we as consumers and as manufacturers and businessmen and women have created such a widespread market,” Angelicola said. “Faster than the FDA has enough people to look into how to make it safe.”

The future of cannabis now lies in the hands of North Carolina lawmakers. The Compassionate Care Act would pave the way for a strict medical marijuana program for people with cancer and several debilitating conditions while limiting licenses for growers and sellers.

The state’s hemp farming laws expire June 30. Angelicola fears this will lead to more people consuming improperly.

“I believe a lot of people are going to lose safe access,” Angelicola said. “I believe that it’s going to be a large push for people to go back to finding stuff on the black market to fit their needs.”

The FDA says Delta 8 should be kept far away from kids. Right now, there’s no law prohibiting the sale to minors. North Carolina lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the Compassionate Care Act on May 19.