MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New reports show the FDA could soon ban Juul e-cigarettes from the US. As of Wednesday, the FDA had not made any comment.

Tobacco giant Altria owns a 35 percent stake in Juul. Their stock fell more than nine percent following the announcement.

Matthews Tobacco and Vape owner Hashem Alaoui says shops like his wouldn’t be complete without Juul.

“Juul is very important. Just having the name ‘Juul,’ instead of ‘tobacco shop,’ brings eyes to the shop. Juul is a market for nicotine,” he said.

The news of the possible FDA ban on the popular e-cigarette company has business owners and vapers fighting to stop the ban.

“That’s tough. I vape as well, but not that particular vape. But I could understand from their point of view, they wouldn’t want somebody taking something from them,” said Richard “Tez” Pryor.

The FDA has been investigating e-cigarettes for years. Juul specifically has taken fire for allegedly targeting teens with fruity flavors and a conspicuous design. The company pulled their sweet-flavored pods from the shelves in 2019.

“Among the youth, it’s widespread I understand. And in the long term – in the long run – that cannot be good for them,” said Elizabeth Shumacher, who supports the FDA ban.

Meanwhile in October, the FDA approved the marketing of the Vuse Solo tobacco-flavored pods, essentially guaranteeing that brand can stay on the shelves.

If the FDA does come down with a Juul ban, the company could appeal the decision in a process that could take years.