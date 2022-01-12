Empty shelves in pharmacies making it harder to find relief

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you have a sore throat in the Queen City area right now, it may be tough to find something to soothe it. Pharmacies are overwhelmed, as the COVID case count grows.

Many stores across the Charlotte area are struggling to keep shelves stocked in the cold and flu aisle. It’s been a problem for the past three to four weeks.

“I’ve done much more testing and administered more vaccines in the last three weeks and before Christmas than I did any other time in the past two years,” said Oakhurst Pharmacy Owner and Pharmacist Greg Deese.

If you’ve gone to the drug store in the past few days looking for some relief, you’ve likely noticed the empty shelves yourself.

“We’ve had a big demand for cough and cold items,” Deese said.

Cold and flu remedy shelves are wiped almost completely clean.

“Absolutely COVID is the main reason,” he added.

With more people getting sick during the winter months as it is, COVID is creating even more of a mess.

“We have a lot of struggles with being in stock for simple remedies right now– coughing, sneezing, allergies, headaches,” said Deese. “Not just for adults, but also for kids.”

“I’ve noticed going up and down the aisles right now, that a lot of cold and flu remedy medicines like Theraflu, Mucinex, Tylenol– they’re either gone, or the prices have gone up higher than what I’m used to seeing them be,” said Robert Wright, who has a son battling COVID.

“Everything was kind of empty in the cold and flu aisle,” he added.

Deese says it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly the problem is, in terms of a short supply.

“I’m not sure if it’s at a port somewhere,” he said. “Or a distribution problem at the local level.”

Whether you’re fighting the flu, battling the common cold, or struggling with COVID-19, finding something over the counter to soothe those sore throat symptoms is tough right now.

“Items that seem to be the hardest hit are cough medicines like Robitussin, chest congestion meds like Mucinex, sore throat medicines and cough drops,” said Deese. “And then Dayquil and those kinds of things– those are the meds we have the largest issues with getting at this point.”

Deese says there are good days where he can get about 70 percent of what he orders. Then, there are days where he can only get about 50 to 60 percent.

COVID testing kits are another item pharmacies are having trouble keeping stocked right now.