Drinking during the pandemic leads to an increased number of liver transplants

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It all goes back to the shutdown of 2020 when the pandemic started. Offices closed, jobs shuttered, and people started sitting at home drinking alcohol… some too much.

“We have seen an increase in the amount of individuals presenting with alcohol-related liver diseases, including a condition called alcohol hepatitis,” said Dr. Mark Russo, medical director of liver transplantation with Atrium Health.

Alcohol hepatitis is when someone is drinking severely, heavily over a short period of time according to Russo. The liver stops processing alcohol and creates a toxic chemical instead. The number of cases across the nation is on the rise.

“Even here in Charlotte we are seeing similar rates of first of all alcohol hepatitis,” added Russo. “Which has more than doubled, 200 to 300 percent increase in patients presenting.”

A recent study published in the Journal of American Medical Association also shows liver transplants of people with alcohol hepatitis are up as well, a 325% increase, according to JAMA.

“Some of the patients we transplanted are young individuals,” said Russo. “They might be 20 or 30 years old, and they got very depressed from social isolation during COVID. They didn’t have a big drinking history beforehand. They were maybe self-medicating with alcohol.”

Doctors treat the condition with steroids and try to get people to quit drinking. If that doesn’t work, then the person is placed on the transplant list. There is a heavy vetting process, but Russo says we need to look at other treatment options as well.

“I’m hoping as we come out of the pandemic and life returns to maybe a new normal that we will be able to identify individuals who really need access to mental health services, so they don’t resort to self-medicating.”