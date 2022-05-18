(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Misinformation being spread around online during a nationwide formula shortage is that you can feed your baby cow’s milk instead of formula.

The misinformation stems from a new recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics which suggests that babies over six months of age could switch over to whole cow’s milk. While partially true, doctors advise that if you must, it should be an extreme last resort option and should only be used for a very short amount of time.

In fact, the CDC actually advises against giving whole cow’s milk to any child before one year of age regularly because it may put them at risk for intestinal bleeding due to having too many proteins and minerals that an infant’s body cannot yet handle and does not have the nutrients that actual baby formula has.

In addition, while temporarily switching from formula to whole cow’s milk, children over six months of age will need to get iron from iron-containing foods to prevent anemia.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that there isn’t a specific amount of cow milk that infants 6-12 months should drink in this situation, which additionally makes it not advisable. The limit should be no more than 24 ounces a day for children over a year of age.

Milk alternatives, plant-based milk, goat’s milk, homemade formulas, and watered-down formulas are not considered safe for children to consume.

Toddler formulas are not recommended for infants but can be temporarily used “for a few days for babies who are close to a year of age.” Doctors also say that if nothing else is available, full-term babies can consume premature formula for a few weeks.

It is recommended that you talk to your child’s doctor for information about what is best specifically for your child in terms of nutrition and health.