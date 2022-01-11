Critical shortage of blood inventory across the country

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The American Red Cross has declared a national blood shortage crisis, with inventory reaching dangerously low levels.

The Red Cross says they like to have a five-day supply of blood on hand at any given time. Right now, they say they have less than a day’s supply of some types.

The Red Cross declared an initial blood shortage in Sept. 2021. With new COVID variants, severe weather, supply chain and staffing issues, they say they still haven’t been able to build back an inventory, and the problem has only gotten worse.

“We’ve seen about a 10% decline in blood donors coming out and rolling up their sleeves to donate,” said Allison Taylor of the Red Cross Greater Carolina’s region.

Taylor says the blood supply level is lower than it has been in more than a decade. She says the historic drop in supply is forcing doctors to make tough decisions about who receives blood and who must wait.

“Right now, it is so important that we’re able to build back up the blood supply so that doctors are able to meet the needs of the patients,” said Taylor.

That’s enough motivation for donors like Elizabeth Harden, who read about the blood shortage online and immediately made an appointment to donate.

“I’m grateful I’m healthy enough to do it and I have the time to be here. It’s certainly a privilege,” said Harden. “I know from just family being hospitalized over the years that blood is a critical element for a community’s health, and so that motivated me to come out.”

Anyone who received a COVID vaccine is eligible to donate blood, as long as they know which type of vaccine they received. To make an appointment to donate, click here.